Capital Lakefair royalty coronation set for Saturday

The Capital Lakefair royalty coronation is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel Olympia.
The 2016 contestants are:
Aiyana Bowers, Black Hills High School; Jackie DeShaye, Olympia High School; Erin Hobbs, Timberline High School; Noelani Kauanoe, Capital High School; Lisa McMaster, Avanti High School; Rachel Pierson, North Thurston High School; Chyna Lee Quach, River Ridge High School; Hailey Sanne’, Tumwater High School; Tyjai Shaw, South Sound High School; Elizabeth Stottlemyre, Northwest Christian High School; and Jiyeon Yu, Sunrise Beach High School.
Each participant gets a $500 scholarship. The five selected to serve on the court will receive an additional $2,500 scholarship, while the queen receives an additional $4,500 scholarship, according to a news release.
Admission to the coronation is free.
