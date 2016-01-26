Local

January 26, 2016 8:55 AM

Capital Lakefair royalty coronation set for Saturday

Event is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel

By Rolf Boone

The Capital Lakefair royalty coronation is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel Olympia.

The 2016 contestants are:

Aiyana Bowers, Black Hills High School; Jackie DeShaye, Olympia High School; Erin Hobbs, Timberline High School; Noelani Kauanoe, Capital High School; Lisa McMaster, Avanti High School; Rachel Pierson, North Thurston High School; Chyna Lee Quach, River Ridge High School; Hailey Sanne’, Tumwater High School; Tyjai Shaw, South Sound High School; Elizabeth Stottlemyre, Northwest Christian High School; and Jiyeon Yu, Sunrise Beach High School.

Each participant gets a $500 scholarship. The five selected to serve on the court will receive an additional $2,500 scholarship, while the queen receives an additional $4,500 scholarship, according to a news release.

Admission to the coronation is free.

