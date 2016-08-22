South Sound firefighters head east to fight blazes

Firefighters from South Sound are in eastern Washington to help fight the Hart Road and Spokane Complex fires.
According to an early morning update by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, the Hart Road Fire was burning out of control in “very rough terrain.” Wellpinit was being evacuated.
South Sound fire teams include units from: McLane Black Lake FD9, Tenino FD12, S.E. Thurston RFA, Bald Hills FD17, Lewis Co FD, Grays Harbor FD2, S.E. Thurston RFA, Gibson Valley FD16, and Lewis Co. FD5.
Local fire departments are still staffed, said Davie Kindell, spokesperson for the McLane Fire Department. The shift to cooler weather in South Sound reduces fire risk, she said.
Strike teams can be gone for two weeks to 21 days or more, Kindell said, depending on the fire and if they’re sent to other fires.
Meanwhile, several lightning-caused fires in the Olympic National Forest are being allowed to burn naturally. Smoke from those fires can reach into South Sound. Updates can be found on the Olympic National Park & Olympic National Forest Fire Information Facebook page.
Western Washington escaped major impact from the high fire-danger weather this weekend.
According to Ted Boehner of the National Weather Service Office in Seattle, Western Washington firefighters quickly controlled fire starts such as I-5 roadside fires in Tukwila and near S 216th, SR-167 in the Green River valley and Capitol Forest.
