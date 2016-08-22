Sylvester Park to close through May for renovation

Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia will close for renovation in mid-September and reopen in about eight months.
Located at Capitol Way and Legion Way, the state-owned park is managed by the Department of Enterprise Services. The department plans to install a new underground drainage system, an irrigation system, electrical conduits and more energy-efficient lighting, but it is still looking for a contractor, spokesman Jim Erskine said.
Sidewalks also will be repaired.
However, no changes will be made to the park’s gazebo or the statue of former Gov. John Rankin Rogers.
After renovation is complete, the park will remain closed to the public until May to allow the new grass to take hold. Erskine said the plan is for the contractor to remove the top 4 inches of soil at the park and replace it with sod.
A start date for the project will be established when a bid for the project is approved, Erskine said. Total cost is estimated at $360,000.
When the park is closed, some people in the street community will need to find a new place to spend their daytime hours. Robin Whitten, who sleeps at the overnight shelter at nearby First Christian Church, regularly pitches a blanket on grass at Sylvester Park during the day.
Whitten said she knows most of the park’s daily users, some of whom were catching up on sleep on the park’s grass Monday morning.
“I don’t know where I’m going to go,” she said. “Anywhere else we go, we get in trouble.”
The park’s closure also will affect some traditions, such as the annual Downtown for the Holidays tree lighting and festivities sponsored by the Olympia Downtown Association the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Kim Combs, the ODA’s event coordinator, said a search is underway for an alternate site for the holiday tree. One possible location is Heritage Park, she said, adding that the temporary change “should not slow us up at all.”
“The tree lighting will go on,” Combs said. “Everything we’ve always done will still happen. It will just be a block or two away.”
