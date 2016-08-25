Evergreen students dig deeper at Tumwater’s Bush homestead

The second season of excavation is underway at the Bush homestead in Tumwater, where archaeologists are intrigued about an anomaly revealed by ground-penetrating radar.
Last summer’s work yielded hundreds of artifacts: bits of glass, pottery shards, lots of nails and parts of old equipment. The area was covered in landscape fabric and filled in to protect it during the winter, said Ulrike Krotscheck, a faculty member at The Evergreen State College who is overseeing the project by Evergreen students.
This year, the student archaeologists are going deeper in the same plots. But the anomaly is what was creating a buzz this week.
Steven Hackenberger, a professor at Central Washington University, was intrigued by the project and brought ground-penetrating radar to explore a site that property owner Mark Clark thinks could contain the remains of an old structure.
“The grass just never grew right there,” Clark said, “like the ground had been compacted.”
An anomaly is a radar echo that indicates something different from the surrounding area, Hackenberger said. Excavation determines if the anomaly is actually a “feature,” which can be a natural or man-made watercourse, a road, or an old foundation.
Tuesday’s excavation revealed a deposit of clay.
“It just means the clay is part of the natural strata,” Krotscheck said. “Underneath the sandy loam, there’s a layer of yellow clay. That’s a natural formation, it’s not anything cultural.
“This is just part of the game. And it’s good to know what it is and where to find it and what depth and shape,” she said.
“It’s actually super important that we know it because that layer is absolutely culturally sterile, which means we’ve gotten to the bottom of the layers where cultural artifacts would be found.”
Emily Lounder, who is studying religion and history at Evergreen, said the primary excavation site was difficult to date because the land had been tilled and the layers of artifacts had been disturbed.
However, Clark was recently digging a grave for a chicken and discovered some bigger pieces of metal, animal bone, nails and wood. A new test pit was dug, and more excavation will take place.
The point of the project is to create the story of the Bush family’s lives, Krotscheck said. “We’re building a body of evidence that supports what the we know of the family.”
The ceramics that have been identified are relatively expensive, supporting the economic history of the successful pioneers.
The Clarks farm the land that was homesteaded by George Bush, his wife, Isabella, and their children in 1845. The Clarks supply about two dozen customers with produce and farm products.
Several enormous apple trees are laden this year. Mark Clark said the homestead was once a large orchard, but he thinks these trees were selected to be close to the house because they were especially productive.
The farm also is home to a butternut tree Bush brought to the homestead from Missouri via wagon train. Arborists have worked hard to keep it as healthy as possible, Clark said.
