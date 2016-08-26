What’s Happening for Aug. 26

Friday (Aug. 26)
Screen on the Green: Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, and outdoor movie begins at dusk. Bring chairs and blankets but leave your grills, umbrellas and pets at home. This week’s movie is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (PG-13).
KPLU listener party: Meet in the lobby of the Washington Center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, from 5-7 p.m. All ages, includes complimentary food and drink, prizes and live music from the David Deacon-Joyner Trio. Information: brenda@knkx.org, 206-922-1027 office, 425-941-5205 cell.
Saturday
Rainier Round-Up Days Wiener Races: Register dogs before the races, which start about noon, after the parade, at Rainier City Hall, 102 Rochester St. W., across from the post office. Ribbons to 5 places.
Storytime Live: Kiddie Academy invites children and their parents to Storytime Live from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., when Curious George jumps off the page and visits the classroom in person. Light refreshments and educational activities for children and families will be provided. Kiddie Academy of Lacey located at 1130 Galaxy Drive NE Lacey. Register online at kastorytime.com.
Thursday
United States Navy Band: The band will play a free concert at 6:30 p.m. in Clocktower Park at 1401 Palisade Blvd., DuPont. Bring chairs and blankets. Refreshments will be sold to benefit the DuPont Historical Museum.
Sept. 2-4
Olympia Harbor Days: 43rd annual Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival celebrating the maritime heritage of the South Puget Sound on the Olympia waterfront. 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m Sunday. Tugboat races Sunday.
Sept. 3
Open Farm Day: Nature Nurtures Farm is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2406 Delphi Road SW for self-guided tours. Meet the animals, see the farm and participate in hands-on activities, including grooming horses and collecting eggs. Information: 360-878-7730.
Sept. 9
United Way of Lewis County Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. for a four-person scramble, at Riverside Golf Club Pavilion, 1451 NW Airport Road, Chehalis. Hot dog lunch, barbecue dinner and prizes. Information and team reservations: 360-748-8100 or admin@lewiscountyuw.com.
Sept. 10
Great Yards Get Together: Free community event features demonstrations and resources to help residents create beautiful and healthy lawns, yards and gardens. Learn from local experts how to save time and money with practices that are safe for people, pets and water, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Heritage Park, 509 Water St. SW, Olympia. Information: smccleary@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Sept. 13
Tours of the Schmidt House: The Heritage Builders history program hosts free guided tours of Tumwater’s historic Schmidt House at 11 a.m. The one-hour tours are led by Bob Crim, who for 60 years has been the caretaker of the house and grounds. The tour requires negotiating stairways to three floors and the basement level. Information: 360-786-8117 or email history@olytumfoundation.org to reserve a spot or to arrange a group tour.
Sept. 18
Nisqually Land Trust annual meeting and Salmon Bake: Dinner and presentation from 4-7:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Park, 6500 79th Ave. NE, Olympia. Donation of $10 suggested. RSVP by Sept. 10, at 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome starts at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road in Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
