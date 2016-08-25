Lacey suspends Rampage at the RAC due to falling attendance

The obstacle fun run known as Rampage at the RAC, in which participants crawled through mud or jumped over flames, will not be held this year so the city can explore other options and locations for the event.
Attendance has fallen every year since it began in 2011, according to city information. The event was held in October at the Regional Athletic Complex, or RAC. This year’s event was set for October 8.
The decision about the obstacle run was announced during Thursday’s City Council committee reports. Councilman Lenny Greenstein, who sits on the community relations and public affairs committee, said the event will be put on hold for at least a year.
After the meeting, he said attendance had fallen into the “hundreds” from a first-year high of about 1,400.
One reason attendance declined is that some thought the course wasn’t hard enough, but Greenstein said there was only so much the city could do because of the existing ball fields.
Finance Director Troy Woo said the city spent about $7,000 to promote the event, but that did not include the cost of city labor and maintenance to prepare the course and take it down, which was significant, he added.
One other challenge: There was limited time for the event because it competed with other athletic activities at the RAC.
