Lacey plans to improve safety at six intersections in the city

The city of Lacey plans to install pedestrian flashing beacons at six intersections in the city, likely in response to safety concerns.
The six intersections are Woodland Trail and Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast; Sixth Avenue Northeast at Chinook Middle School; Mullen Road at Komachin Middle School; Mullen Road at Timberline High School; Mullen Road at Lakes Elementary School and 54th Avenue Southeast at Aspire Middle School.
But first the city has to secure the funds for the work, said Scott Egger, public works director. He said the city will apply for about $500,000 in grant funds this year, with design work and construction to take place in 2017.
Councilman Jeff Gadman announced the plan as part of his transportation committee report during Thursday’s City Council meeting. He mentioned the intersection at Woodland Trail and Sleater-Kinney Road as a concern, while students and parents likely will welcome the changes planned near area schools, including at Sixth Avenue Northeast at Chinook Middle School.
Earlier this year a North Thurston High School student was crossing the street at Sixth Avenue, near Chinook, when she was struck by an SUV on the morning of Jan. 29. The impact “shattered her pelvis, dislocated her kneecaps, broke her femur and opened a wound on her head requiring staples to close,” according to a KIRO-TV report at the time.
The city and North Thurston Public Schools also took steps to improve safety on Sixth Avenue Northeast following the incident.
