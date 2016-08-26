Lacey City Council approves funding to determine whether YMCA should come to city

Despite concerns about competing with the private sector and some other issues, Lacey City Council on Thursday approved spending $22,000 on a feasibility study to determine whether a new YMCA should come to the city.
The council ultimately voted 3-2; Mayor Andy Ryder and Councilman Virgil Clarkson were absent Thursday.
Making the pitch for feasibility study funding was Kyle Cronk, the new president and chief executive of South Sound YMCA. He met with the council in a work session that followed Thursday’s council meeting.
Lacey is not alone in the process. The cities of Olympia and Yelm plan to contribute funding to the study, but not at the same level. Olympia plans to spend $18,000, while Yelm will contribute $10,000, Cronk said.
The difference in funding levels didn’t sit well with some council members, or that the results of the study might point to YMCA needs elsewhere, such as in Olympia over Lacey.
Cronk acknowledged that the YMCA has to address its downtown Olympia branch and the 107-year-old building that it occupies.
“We need to do something about that building,” he said.
That’s why Lenny Greenstein voted against the funding.
“I’m not sure Lacey has the most to gain,” he said. “The first activity could be to replace the 107-year-old building.”
Councilman Jason Hearn voted against the funding as well, saying he wasn’t ready to make a decision. But he also shared his positive youth experience of attending the YMCA’s Camp Seymour in Gig Harbor and how it shaped him as a Christian.
And he asked this question: How is the YMCA handling the transgender bathroom issue?
“We are open to everyone,” Cronk said.
Meanwhile, council members Michael Steadman and Jeff Gadman, as well as Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt voted in support of the funding, but they, too, had questions.
If a new YMCA should come to Lacey, Steadman was concerned about the effect on private health clubs in the area. At the same time, he said competition is good. Also, $22,000 is a small price to pay if if results in a multi-million dollar YMCA opening in the city.
“The strategic risk is very minimal for the amount of return,” Steadman said.
On the issue of competition, Cronk said the YMCA is much more than a gym. It focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility in the form of volunteerism.
“And nobody is competing to give away almost $1 million in scholarships,” said Cronk, citing a key YMCA service.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
