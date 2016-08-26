Expect road closures when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis come to Olympia

A handful of downtown Olympia streets will close to prepare for Sunday’s concert at the Capitol Theater by music superstars Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
The city reports the closures will be similar to those during Arts Walk and will help accommodate the crowds.
Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Fifth Avenue will close between Washington and Franklin streets.
Then at 4 p.m. Sunday, Fifth Avenue’s closure will extend from Capitol Way to Adams Street. Washington and Franklin streets will close between Fourth Avenue and Legion Way.
Mayor Cheryl Selby will present a Key to the City ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Doors to the theater open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.
The city says roads will open to normal traffic after the concert begins and the crowds clear.
The Seattle-based Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are performing in Olympia as part of an eight-show Camping Trip tour that runs Aug. 23 to Sept. 1. Show sites include Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, Enumclaw, Hoquiam, Bremerton and Bellingham.
Macklemore, also known as Ben Haggerty, is a graduate of The Evergreen State College. He and creative partner Ryan Lewis won four Grammy Awards in 2014 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for “The Heist,” Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Thrift Shop.” Other hits include “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”
