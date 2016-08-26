Saint Martin’s move-in day signals new beginnings for students

New students were welcomed to Saint Martin’s University in Lacey Friday by alumni, staff, the men’s basketball team, and a monk wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Freshman Lily Roebuck drove from Hailey, Idaho, after choosing Saint Martin’s from a number of small colleges.
“It’s close to family and it’s such a special school,” she said.
Part of that family, Arlene Hartman of Olympia, was there to help. Hartman, a veteran of three other move-ins at various colleges, told her niece “not to bring as much as she thinks she needs.”
“She took my advice. It all fit in her car,” Hartman said.
Roebuck said she didn’t bring anything special, except a mattress pad to make sure she was comfortable.
By 10:30 a.m. Friday, about 125 of the expected 194 students had moved in, said Tim McClain, director of housing and residence life. Housing is almost to capacity for first-year students, said Katie Wieliczkiewicz, director of campus life.
“The goal is to make it as easy and stress-free as possible,” Wieliczkiewicz said.
Parsons Hall — the only dorm students were moving into Friday — has 1- and 2-person rooms and a communal kitchen. The students also have meal plans, Wieliczkiewicz said.
Since technology is crucial to feeling at home, Crystal Gross, a junior in accounting, was helping students by giving out cables and registering devices.
“It’s been about as smooth as could be expected,” McClain said, as the greeters waited for the next wave of students to arrive.
