Scotch broom, begone! LBA Woods gets a long-awaited makeover

For years, LBA Woods enthusiasts have been itching to get their hands on the Scotch broom, Himalayan blackberries and other invasive species lining the popular trails.
On Saturday, they finally got their chance.
“It feels good, it feels really good,” said Christiana Figueroa-Kaminsky as she cut up blackberry vines. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so, so long.”
About 40 people gathered in the woods, located behind Olympia’s Little Baseball Association Park ball fields, on Saturday for the first LBA Woods work party. The event was hosted jointly by the Olympia Parks Stewardship Program and the Friends of LBA Woods.
“The people who showed up are people who have been walking in here for years,” said Maria Ruth of Friends of LBA Woods.
She, like Figueroa-Kaminsky, said she has long wanted to tackle the woods’ invasive species.
“I’ve never looked forward to pulling blackberries quite this much,” she said.
Ruth said volunteers focused mainly on Scotch broom and Himalayan blackberries along the woods’ most popular trail, a 20-minute loop. The ultimate goal is to keep the woods usable, and to restore the ecosystem by removing invasive species.
Volunteers worked quickly, using large, wrench-like weed levers to pull large stalks of Scotch broom from the grounds.
“I walked out, and when I came back an hour later I didn’t even recognize it,” Ruth said.
Many of Saturday’s volunteers are the Olympia residents who fought for years to have the LBA Woods established as a park. At one point, D.R. Horton has planned to build a housing development on one portion of the land. But in April of this year, the Olympia City Council approved the purchase of 149 acres of the LBA Woods for about $6.1 million.
Figueroa-Kaminsky said the effort to preserve the LBA Woods started as a movement to stop a housing development. But over time, it morphed into a movement to create a park.
“It’s not just about stopping something,” Figueroa-Kaminsky said. “It’s about creating something. It’s about creating something that people can enjoy.”
“And we’re finally getting a chance to do that,” she added.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments