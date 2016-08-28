Washington Center to get much-needed air conditioner

One of downtown Olympia’s top destinations has made it through this hot summer with a borrowed air conditioner.
The 31-year-old rooftop air-conditioning unit at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts quit working in May. The city installed a rental air conditioner, then fast-tracked a plan that was already underway to replace the center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (commonly called HVAC).
On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the Olympia City Council approved a contract for $652,560 for the new HVAC system. In the first of two phases for the project, crews will remove and replace the rental unit starting Dec. 20. For the second phase, crews will install the rest of the HVAC system.
The project dates were chosen so as not to disrupt the center’s performance schedule — and to save nearly $11,000 a month on rental fees for the temporary air-conditioning unit. The new air-conditioning unit will be custom manufactured by Trane Building Services, which was awarded the contract.
The city owns the performing arts center at 512 Washington St. SE and is responsible for major maintenance and repairs. The estimated total cost of the project is about $1.45 million, including the $652,560 that was approved for the first phase.
Jill Barnes, executive director of the center, said the rental air conditioner has been a lifesaver in terms of patron comfort. She noted that the center can get warm during performances, even in the wintertime.
“If people have a bad experience here, they’re not going to be inclined to return,” Barnes said. “We’ll be fine next summer. We will have a cool air conditioner, and it will be very comfortable.”
The city also has an incentive for ensuring the center’s guests have a good experience. With 980 seats, the center attracts more than 100,000 visits per year and is considered a key player in downtown Olympia’s economy. In fact, the city devotes half of its lodging tax money to the center — about $125,000 in 2016 — because of the potential to bring visitors and fill up local hotel rooms.
