Estimated damages for Olympia garage fire: $20,000

A Sunday morning fire, thought to have been triggered by an electrical problem, damaged a detached garage in the 900 block of Fir Street Northeast, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Fire crews were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Sunday and arrived on scene four minutes later, according to a news release.
The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby house.
No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire, and a family won’t have to leave the house.
