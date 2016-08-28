Local

August 28, 2016 1:36 PM

Estimated damages for Olympia garage fire: $20,000

By Rolf Boone

A Sunday morning fire, thought to have been triggered by an electrical problem, damaged a detached garage in the 900 block of Fir Street Northeast, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Sunday and arrived on scene four minutes later, according to a news release.

The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby house.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire, and a family won’t have to leave the house.

