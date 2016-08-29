In case you missed it...

News about Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza was of high interest for readers last week. Of the 25 most read stories last week, Snaza-related stories appeared on the list five times.
1. Sheriff John Snaza critically injured in motorcycle crash: Snaza had been traveling with a group of friends on Highway 200 at milepost 23 near Noxon when he lost control of his bike while driving around a curve, said Trooper Steve Gaston of the Montana Highway Patrol. Snaza may have been trying to pass the other motorcyclists and went off of an embankment. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.
3. Lacey woman flown to Harborview after motorcycle crash: About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman was southbound on Ruddell Road Southeast when she failed to negotiate the left turn onto Yelm Highway Southeast. Instead, she apparently hit a curb and the bike “cartwheeled,” Officer Dave Johansen said. She suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition as of about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, he said.
5. Suspect in stolen car hits 115 mph during Thurston County chase: Alexander Carlson, 32, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order. Arraignment was set for Sept. 6.
