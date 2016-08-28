Macklemore, Ryan Lewis thrill crowd before Sunday concert

Rap artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis thrilled hundreds at the Capitol Theater on Sunday — and that was before the sold-out concert.
Macklemore, Lewis and Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby gathered outside the theater about three hours before the show, with Selby presenting the duo with keys to the city and welcoming them back to Olympia. She also declared Aug. 28, 2016, as Macklemore and Ryan Lewis day.
Macklemore, also known as Ben Haggerty, is a graduate of The Evergreen State College.
He first addressed the crowd with a loud, sustained shout of “Olympia!”
“Thank you so much,” he said. “This is absolutely beautiful and overwhelming and we have really big keys. … Olympia had a huge impact on me becoming the artist and human that I am today. There was something about coming to Olympia. … I met a lot of rappers and artists, and a lot of people who wanted to change the world. If it wasn’t for Olympia, I would not be here.”
Tickets for Sunday’s show, which went on sale in May, sold out in 45 minutes, said Aimee Hughes, house manager for the Capitol Theater. An estimated 900 people, both seated and standing, were set to enter the theater about 7:30 p.m., with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis taking the stage between 9 and 9:30 p.m., she said.
Not only did hundreds gather to hear the duo speak, but hundreds also stood in a line that started on Fifth Avenue and went down Washington Street toward Fourth Avenue.
First in line were Gina Betters of Los Angeles and Willow Hudson of Seattle. Both got in line at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by others who showed up between 5:30 and 7 a.m. The two, who met through a fan club, said they have seen 28 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis concerts. Hudson added that she has seen six of the eight shows on the current “Camping Trip” tour. That tour started Aug. 23 and ends Sept. 1.
Betters said she likes everything about Macklemore, including his independence, the loyal following he has and his views on important topics.
“He’s an all-around good guy,” she said, adding that ticket prices for the show were around $20.
“What artist does that for his fans?” Betters said.
Ryan Lewis might be in the background, but he’s multitalented and a huge force for both of them, she said.
Aidan Anderson, 13, of Olympia, said he simply likes the duo’s music and lyrics a lot. His favorite song? “Thrift shop.”
Sunday’s show was Anderson’s first Macklemore and Ryan Lewis concert.
Macklemore and creative partner Lewis won four Grammy Awards in 2014 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for “The Heist,” Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Thrift Shop.” Other hits include “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”
