Thurston County woman says elderly dog is wrongly impounded

A Thurston County woman has filed a theft report after her family’s 12-year-old dog was impounded over accusations of neglect.
Krystle Osgood said that Ginger, a white shih tzu-maltese mix, had been walking Aug. 18 near the gravel road at the edge of her 23-acre property on Danby Drive in Rochester. When the dog couldn’t be found, Osgood searched the area and posted information online.
As it turns out, the dog was picked up and brought to the county’s Martin Way animal shelter as a stray with no identification — and has been at the shelter ever since.
Animal control officer Erika Johnson said the dog had a severe bacterial skin infection and a condition called dry eye that prevented the dog from closing her eyes. The dog’s symptoms have improved since the impounding nearly two weeks ago, she said.
“The conditions that the dog has are preventable,” Johnson told The Olympian. “She was in desperate need of medical attention.”
Johnson said the case was presented Friday to the Thurston County District Court for a possible charge of animal neglect. No decision has been filed as of press time. She added that animal services has been unable to find a record of treatment for the dog.
According to a notification from animal services, the burden is on the owner to prove that the dog “will not suffer future neglect or abuse.” After a dog has been in custody for 15 days, the agency may either find the dog a new home or euthanize it.
“Animal services is not the bad guy here,” Johnson said. “There’s a reason we do what we do.”
Osgood has petitioned to get her dog back and is awaiting word from the county. She also filed a theft report Aug. 20 with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department. The report notes that Ginger “only wanders to the gravel road to potty” and was located on Osgood’s property when she was picked up.
She admits that Ginger has seen better days and had considered putting the dog to sleep last year because of age-related issues.
“She’s in rough shape,” said Osgood, noting that Ginger is missing several teeth. “She’s old, but she’s making it.”
Osgood feels that animal services has been hard to reach and has been giving her the run-around when all she wants is to resolve the situation.
“I don’t want to get them in trouble. I just want answers and to get my dog home,” Osgood said. “The entire situation is just odd for me. I’m willing to do whatever I need to do.”
