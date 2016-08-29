United Way doubles Day of Caring in Thurston County

The United Way of Thurston County’s Day of Caring has been expanded to two days — Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The Day of Caring is a concentrated volunteer effort established to increase awareness of human service organizations and to give people an opportunity to work together for the common good, according to the Thurston County branch.
Many businesses send teams to work on projects that range from painting and landscaping homes for people with disabilities, harvesting fruit and vegetables for food banks, and pulling invasive plants.
“United Way is connecting community partners and supporters with nonprofits throughout Thurston County to accomplish projects that can’t normally be done in one day,” volunteer program manager Stacy Hicks said. “It gives us more impact and reach.”
She said some projects are large enough for two days, such as renovation work at Sidewalk Homeless Services.
“We’re doing a basement renovation to increase capacity for clients,” said Miguel Pineda, community outreach coordinator at Sidewalk. The space is now a meeting room, and the project will include deconstruction and creating six stations with computers.
“We’re trying to make a space-conscious building for clients to be seen in a manner that’s respectful to their privacy,” Pineda said.
United Way is “really good at taking a spotlight and shining it on an organization,” he said.
Day of Caring
Friday, Sept. 30: Volunteer projects run 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. A volunteer appreciation party will be held 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1: A morning kickoff is planned 8-9 a.m., with volunteer projects running 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For information or to join a project, email hryan@unitedway-thurston.org or call 360-943-2773.
To help Sidewalk
See walkthurston.org and click on Volunteer.
