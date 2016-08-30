Boy, 4, survives being tossed 25 feet from bridge into river

MONTESANO – Authorities are investigating after a young boy was apparently thrown from a railroad bridge about 25 feet into the Wynoochee River near Montesano.
The Seattle Times reports (http://goo.gl/PpcAZk ) authorities are looking at reckless endangerment charges for the mother and the 35-year-old man who tossed the 4-year-old last week.
Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate says a video posted to Facebook of the incident shows the boy being tossed “like a rag doll.”
Authorities say the boy was not hurt.
Child Protective Services is reportedly involved in the case.
Comments