Loud aircraft from JBLM may rattle Thurston County homes

Extremely loud aircraft are flying over Thurston County for a few more days — and nights, in support of the 75th Rangers training operation, according to JBLM spokesman Gary Dangerfield.
“The C22s are extremely loud,” Dangerfield said, adding that they may seem closer to residences than they actually are.
The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. Its mission is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces, according to the U.S. Air Force.
“They’re a lot louder than most aircraft,” Dangerfield said.
