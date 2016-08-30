Log yard fire in Tumwater keeps fire crews on scene overnight

Fire crews battled an industrial fire in Tumwater that started Monday night and ended Tuesday morning, according to a Tumwater fire official.
Crews with Tumwater Fire, Olympia Fire and East Olympia Fire District 6, were dispatched to the DePaul log yard on Kimmie Street Southwest about 10 p.m. Monday.
Puget Sound Energy also responded to shut down power to the site.
The fire burned what was thought to be a log chipper, said Assistant Fire Chief Jim McGarva. Operators of the machinery shut it down at 8 p.m. Monday and then the fire was reported two hours later.
Fire crews used 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze, he said. No one was injured.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments