Speaking to an assembled group of his congregation after their August 7th morning service Rev. Thomas Perchlik conducts a dedication and blessing for the new Black Lives Matter banner on the Division St. side of the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Church. New to the Olympia-area congregation, and with direct working experience with the Black Lives Matter movement in St. Louis and Ferguson, Missouri, communities, Rev. Perchlik shares the story of a young black youth he knew who was a victim in the cycle of street violence.