Get a dog’s eye view of agility, herding from Mike, the border collie

Mike, a border collie, and his handler Kelly Gann were stars Wednesday when they performed Fido’s Farm Training Center’s duck herding demonstration at the annual Dog Days of Summer event in Tumwater.
Held annually at the Tumwater Farmers Market, this year’s Dog Days event included a Helping Hounds’ 4-H Kissing Booth to bring awareness to the Cascade Service Dogs organization that offers canine training to aid individuals who are afflicted with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Other visitors included Olympia Pet Emergency Clinic and Covenant Creatures.
Comments