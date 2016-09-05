Port of Olympia sets up official military cargo discussion

The Port of Olympia, after recently setting a date for a public discussion about military cargo, has finally identified a time and place for it.
The meeting, which the port is calling a “military cargo listening session,” is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Capital Event Center, 6500 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater.
It’s been an interesting, sometimes confusing journey. A couple of months ago, Port of Olympia commissioners — Joe Downing, Bill McGregor and E.J. Zita — appeared to be in agreement to hold a port-sponsored meeting to discuss the possibility of military cargo coming here.
That meeting did not happen, but in the interest of transparency and wanting to get the community conversation started about military cargo, Zita, after contacting local veterans, organized two public meetings as a private citizen, not as a commissioner. Both were held in Olympia — the first at The United Churches, followed by a second at Traditions Cafe.
A number of people at those gatherings shared their opinions, both for and against military cargo, while others came with specific questions — some of which couldn’t be answered.
The interest in military cargo intensified after former Olympia City Councilman T.J. Johnson, citing a conversation with current Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Jones, announced at Zita’s first meeting that military cargo was coming to the port in September.
“It’s a done deal,” Johnson said at the time.
Military cargo last passed through the port in November 2007, resulting in protests and arrests, as well as police protection and legal costs for the port.
Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan reached out to The Olympian last week and shed some light on the military cargo discussion to date.
He acknowledged that an opportunity to handle military cargo was recently brought to the port’s attention. Discussions did include some potential shipping details, but no final agreements were made to handle the cargo. The port serves as a secondary port for Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
“Due to a variety of factors, the port doesn’t typically know for certain if a potential military shipment will come to our terminal,” he said. “Rather, we are alerted to the opportunity and asked to coordinate logistics with the city of Olympia to ensure that the operation, should it occur, is safe and efficient.”
Galligan also said the port is bound by the Shipping Act of 1984, which prevents it from “unreasonably discriminating in the provision of marine terminal services.”
“Our acceptance of military shipments in no way implies involvement in the making of foreign policy,” he said. “Rather, it demonstrates our commitment to operating a public marine terminal in compliance with all governing regulations.”
He added: “I understand and appreciate the diverse perspectives our community holds on geopolitical strategies and the use of military force. (But) these are actions and policy decisions well outside the port’s jurisdictional authority.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
If you go
What: Port of Olympia military cargo listening session.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Where: Capital Event Center, 6500 Tyee Drive SW Tumwater.
