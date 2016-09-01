Thurston County Sheriff Snaza’s condition continues to improve

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza continues to improve. He has been upgraded from critical to serious condition and has been moved out of intensive care to a room on the general recovery floor, according to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Snaza suffered life-threatening injuries Aug. 23 in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Montana.
Snaza had been traveling with a group of friends on Highway 200 at milepost 23 near Noxon when he lost control of his bike while driving around a curve, said Trooper Steve Gaston of the Montana Highway Patrol. Snaza may have been trying to pass the other motorcyclists and went off of an embankment. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Here’s what the updated release says:
“TCSO, in cooperation with Sheriff Snaza’s family is providing this update on his medical status. Sheriff Snaza continues to improve every day.
He has been upgraded from that original “critical” condition to “serious” condition. Furthermore, he has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit and placed in a room on the general recovery floor. This is wonderful news for his progression of full recovery. However, please continue to honor the request for no personal visits or calls directly to the Sheriff.
A “serious” condition label is still just that, serious. Thus, only his family is to be by his bedside at this time.
Sheriff’s Snaza’s family and his extended TCSO family continue to be astonished and ever grateful for the level of support shown by all on a continued daily basis.”
Comments