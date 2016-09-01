Man drowns at Olympia Yacht Club

A 77-year-old Olympia man died early Wednesday morning after he fell into the water at the Olympia Yacht Club, according to the Thurston County Coroners Office.
There were no signs of foul play in the man’s death, said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department. The man and his wife had been getting ready for a trip when he fell into the water.
“We did an investigation, like we do with every death,” Lower said. “But clearly, everything points to this being an accident.”
Officers responded to the yacht club after a 911 caller reported a woman screaming. When the Olympia police and fire departments arrived, the 77-year-old man was in the water, and another man had jumped in to pull him out, Lower said.
The man had died by the time he was pulled out, Lower said.
The Olympian will provide more information about the man’s death as it is made available. Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is being conducted today.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments