Lacey plans to demolish occupied home at Pleasant Glade Park

The future of a slowly developing park in Lacey’s urban growth area does not include the caretaker’s residence.
And that plan, recommended by city of Lacey staff, came as somewhat of a surprise to Toby Jewett and his family this week because they still live in that house. They have lived there since at least 2002, after his mother sold the home and 31 acres of farm land to the city so it could create Pleasant Glade Park.
The staff recommendation to vacate and demolish the residence was announced during last week’s Lacey City Council meeting.
Jewett, 36, who was busy stacking firewood on Wednesday, put a good face on the situation. He said he wasn’t going to have a knee-jerk reaction to the news, calling it “inevitable” and “not a big surprise.” But he also expressed frustration at the city’s lack of communication about the plan, saying he previously worked with city parks director Lori Flemm, who recently retired.
“Losing Lori was a big deal,” he said.
Pleasant Glade Park is in the 5000 block of Pleasant Glade Road Northeast.
Liz Gotelli, the city’s public affairs director, said the plan to vacate and demolish the residence is not imminent, although it could happen as early as this fall. She said they plan to have a more formal conversation with the tenant about “what’s going to work for them and us.”
The city is sensitive to the fact that the home is still occupied, she said.
One reason the city is taking this step is because the largely undeveloped park has no public parking. It currently is open to pedestrians or bicycle traffic, while those who drive are suggested to park on nearby Jorgenson Road Northeast.
“The best place (for parking) is where the house sits,” Gotelli said.
There are other factors fueling the city’s decision:
▪ The city estimates that the house, which is more than 100 years old, needs an estimated $170,000 in repairs to make it compliant with current regulations.
▪ The city has to meet the terms of a state Recreation and Conservation Office grant, which was used to help buy the property in 2002. It stipulates that a residence can occupy the property but only if it’s used by the park caretaker. Staff with the city’s parks and public works departments later determined that they don’t need a caretaker for the park, which means they don’t need the house.
The city paid about $777,000 for the land in 2002, a combination of city funds, the grant funds, and an unnamed donation of $60,000. In exchange for $100-per-month rent on a month-to-month lease, Toby Jewett stayed on to farm and maintain the land, raising grass-fed cows. Once the park opened in 2015, he moved his cows to rented farm land. He continues to sell grass-fed beef direct to consumers.
As for whether the park needs a caretaker, Jewett said little has happened there since it opened as a park last year. There’s a gate and a park sign, but now the land is so overgrown, he estimates it would take the city “two to three years of intensive work” to clear it of tall grass and noxious weeds.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
