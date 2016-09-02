Annual harvest dinner helps keep Chehalis market open

The Community Farmers Market of Chehalis will celebrate the local harvest with the 10th annual Community Farmers Market Harvest Dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Loft, 547 NW Pacific Ave., Chehalis.
The farm-to-table-style dinner serves as a fundraiser to pay for operating expenses during the 2017 market season.
Local ingredients supplied by farmers market vendors will be used by Chef Jay Ryan of Hub City Grub to prepare the seasonal meal. There will be vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.
A no-host bar will feature local beers, wine, and cider, as well as non-alcoholic refreshments while guests enjoy live music. A raffle and silent auction also will be conducted.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and younger, and are available for purchase from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Community Farmers Market of Chehalis; the Book ‘n’ Brush, 518 Market Blvd. N, in Chehalis; Santa Lucia Coffee, 202 Tower Ave. S, Centralia; or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2593923.
To know more about the Harvest Dinner, or to donate, contact Mokey Skinner at CoffeeCreekCommunity@gmail.com or 360-241-4855, or the WSU Lewis County Extension at 360-740-1212. To learn more about the Community Farmers Market of Chehalis, go to communityfarmersmarket.net.
