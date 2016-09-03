What’s Happening for Sept. 3

Saturday-Sunday
Olympia Harbor Days: The 43rd annual Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival celebrates the maritime heritage of South Puget Sound. It’s on the Olympia waterfront from, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m Sunday. Tugboat races Sunday.
Saturday
Open Farm Day: Nature Nurtures Farm is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2406 Delphi Road SW for self-guided tours. Meet the animals, see the farm, groom horses and collect eggs. Information: 360-878-7730.
Friday
United Way of Lewis County Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. for a four-person scramble, at Riverside Golf Club Pavilion, 1451 NW Airport Road, Chehalis. Hot dog lunch, barbecue dinner and prizes. For information and team reservations: call 360-748-8100 or email admin@lewiscountyuw.com.
Sept. 10
For the yard: Free community event features demonstrations and resources to help residents create beautiful and healthy lawns, yards and gardens. Learn from experts how to save time and money with practices that are safe for people and pets, and conserves water, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Heritage Park, 509 Water St. SW, Olympia. Information: smccleary@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Owls of the Northwest: Claudia Supensky of For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation will share the stage with seven owls, each of a different species, that will assist her in telling the story of owls in the Northwest, 2-3 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Sept. 13
Tours of the Schmidt House: The Heritage Builders history program hosts free guided tours of Tumwater’s historic Schmidt House at 11 a.m. The one-hour tours are led by Bob Crim, who for 60 years has been the caretaker of the house and grounds. The tour requires negotiating stairways to three floors and the basement. Call 360-786-8117 or email history@olytumfoundation.org to reserve a spot or to arrange a group tour.
Sept. 15
Olympia World Affairs Council: Steve Niva from The Evergreen State College will discuss “Inside America’s Shadow War with ISIS,” at 7:30 p.m., at the Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652
Sept. 17
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bayview Thriftway, 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Sept. 18
Nisqually Land Trust annual meeting and salmon bake: Dinner and presentation from 4-7:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Park, 6500 79th Ave. NE, Olympia. Donation of $10 suggested. RSVP by Sept. 10, at 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.
Sept. 24
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome starts at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road in Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
Comments