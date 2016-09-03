More lane closures to clog overnight traffic on I-5 near Nisqually

Drivers can expect nighttime lane closures next week on Interstate 5 southbound between Mounts Road Exit 116 and the rail bridges.
The lane closures will happen each night from Tuesday through Thursday.
The rail bridges are being rehabilitated as part of the Point Defiance Bypass project, which reroutes Amtrak Cascades passenger trains to an inland rail line through DuPont, Lakewood and Tacoma.
Single-lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and double-lane closures will occur between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The work will move from east to west, with the two left lanes closed Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and right lane closures Thursday night. During this time, the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Mounts Road also will be closed.
Drivers wanting to head south on I-5 from Mounts Road should merge onto northbound I-5 and continue until Exit 119. Take Exit 119, then turn left onto the I-5 on-ramp and back onto I-5 south.
Comments