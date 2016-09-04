Aberdeen man arrested on I-5 in Thurston County for throwing things at ex-girlfriend’s car

A 21-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested Saturday night in Thurston County after he apparently threw garbage at his former girlfriend’s car from his car while driving on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of malicious mischief, according to Trooper Todd Bartolac.
Before 11 p.m. Saturday, the man and woman, who had reportedly broken up, were northbound in their vehicles on I-5 when he began throwing things at his ex-girlfriend’s car. Bartolac described those items as “whatever garbage he had in his car.”
Troopers eventually stopped the man in the Tumwater area of I-5, he said.
