Tacoma man killed in Saturday night Hilltop shooting

A 41-year-old man was shot and mortally wounded late Saturday on Tacoma’s Hilltop, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday.
The Tacoma man was shot in the 1500 block of South L Street about 10 p.m., Cool said.
Pierce County medical examiners identified the man as Hyson Sabb.
Police found Sabb wounded in a yard after responding to a call of shots fired and took him to an area hospital, where he died, Cool said.
Police did not locate a suspect and their investigation is ongoing, Cool said.
“I’m lost and lonely,” said Adreine Sabb, his wife, as she choked back tears early Sunday. “I miss the one thing that just completes my every day. I didn’t wake up next to him this morning.”
The couple, who had a child together, eloped two weeks ago, she said.
“It’s hard to think my child is going to grow up without a father,” said Adreine Sabb, 47.
Sabb said she did not know why her husband was at the home nearby where he was found.
John Walker, 43, said he heard the gunshots that killed his cousin.
“I think he might have gotten into an altercation with an individual that had nothing to do with him, period, over someone else and he’s the one that wound up dead,” Walker said.
Walker said Hyson Sabb was a flamboyant, strong-willed and oft-misunderstood person who wasn’t “just some guy out here on the street thugging.”
Sabb pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to second-degree murder in February 1995 and in Pierce County to two counts of third-degree assault in 2014, court records show.
“Sad doesn’t describe it,” Walker said. “I’m hurt, man. My heart hurts, man. I didn’t have nobody except him.”
Staff writer Kenny Via and staff photographer Drew Perine contributed to this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
