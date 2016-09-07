Gig Harbor handyman charged with stealing $33,000 in jewelry from senior citizens

At first, nobody noticed jewelry was going missing.
Residents at The Lakes retirement community in Gig Harbor went about their daily lives – until Tyra Blaisdell, 76, found the handyman in her house.
It was April 3 when Russell Grover, who worked as a maintenance man for the community of 140 houses, twice rang the doorbell of Blaisdell’s home.
She didn’t answer. Grover let himself in through the garage. Blaisdell demanded he leave, and he did.
“As word spread throughout the community, more residents began noticing missing items,” according to court records.
TVs and tools also disappeared from homes, but it was the wedding and engagement rings, the class rings that brought back memories of youth, the family heirlooms carefully tucked away that were missed the most.
Grover, 33, was promptly fired.
The manager of The Lakes notified residents that Grover had been fired through a newsletter. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies started scouring pawn shops in Tacoma and Gig Harbor for the missing items.
Investigators estimate Grover and his longtime girlfriend, Adrienne Van Arsdale, also 33, stole more than $33,000 worth of jewelry during a 13-month span.
The victims ranged in age from 75 to 92.
Several stolen televisions and tools were tracked down through online sales.
An engagement ring bought by a 77-year-old man for his blushing bride was recovered two weeks before the couple tied the knot in Reno, Nevada.
A 92-year-old woman had her $5,000 diamond anniversary band returned to her.
But in most cases, the stolen jewelry has not been found.
Some of it was pawned.
“Many items were melted before they could be recovered by investigators,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
One item still missing is a gold and pearl cross from a rosary that came to the U.S. on one of the last boats through immigration at Ellis Island, according to the department.
Prosecutors said victims are “still coming out of the woodwork” and they expect to file more charges against Grover and Van Arsdale.
Warrants have been issued for both.
Grover is charged with four counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count of residential burglary.
Van Arsdale is charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Grover is described as a white man, 5-feet-8 and 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Van Arsdale is a white woman, 5-feet-1 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
