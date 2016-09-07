Lacey woman found dead near state Route 16 in Tacoma

Tacoma police are trying to figure out how a woman found late Tuesday on the Sprague Avenue freeway overpass near state Route 16 died.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Suejon King-Briggs, of Lacey. As of now, the office said she died from accidental blunt force injury to her head.
Passersby called 911 about 9:45 p.m. to report a body on the overpass.
The Washington State Patrol initially believed the death was a hit-and-run. Tacoma police took over the investigation but haven’t yet said what they believe happened to the woman.
“Anything is possible,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Wednesday.
An abandoned car was found near the scene, but it’s unknown whether it’s related to the case.
Both directions of the overpass were closed for several hours.
