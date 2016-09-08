Level 3 sex offender will live as transient in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released a general notification regarding 30-year-old level 3 sex offender Brad C. Brower. Brower has registered as transient.
Brower is required to register due to a conviction on April 28, 2005 when he pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of luring with sexual motivation, and one count of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to one year in jail. The conviction stems from Brower, at age 18, exposing himself and attempting to lure an unknown 12-year-old girl.
Additionally on April 28, 2005, Brower pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended, and 24 months community supervision. The conviction stems from Brower, at age 17, sexually assaulting an unknown 12-year-old girl. At that time, he also pleaded guilty, and was convicted of one count of indecent exposure, stemming from when he, at age 17, exposed himself to an unknown 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended, with 24 months of community supervision.
Brower will be living in the Thurston County area. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches and 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have questions or concerns about Brower or any other registered sex offenders in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff and click on ‘Sex Offender Watch,’ or call 360-754-2894.
Comments