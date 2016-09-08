Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to host citizen academy

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free citizen academy this October and November.
The 12-hour course is designed to show Thurston County residents how the Sheriff’s Office works, and to promote understanding between residents and deputies. It will take place Oct. 25 and 27, and Nov. 1 and 3.
Participants will do the following: Learn about patrol response; learn about investigations and evidence collection; witness SWAT, dive team and K9 demonstrations; participate in firearms simulation training; learn about use of force; receive a criminal law briefing; take a jail tour; participate in a question and answer panel; and learn about volunteer opportunities.
Applications for the program are available on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office website, co.thurston.wa.us, and must be submitted to Sgt. Jeff DeHan by Oct. 1.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in Thurston County and undergo a security check. Twenty-five participants will be selected through a lottery, and will be notified the week of Oct. 10.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
