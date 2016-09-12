Thurston County home invasion leaves one shot and one stabbed

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened at around 9 p.m. Sunday, in the 4200 block of 15th Ave NE in unincorporated Thurston County.
Two males in the home were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital, one with a gun shot wound and the other with injuries related to a stabbing, after two males and one female allegedly entered the home by force with a gun and knives.
Inside the home, the suspects ordered the victims to the floor and told them not to move, while other suspects rummaged through various rooms within the house. At some point, the two male victims attempted to resist which is when they were shot and/or stabbed.
Two females in the home were not injured.
This is a breaking news story. The Olympian will continue to update throughout the day as more details become available.
