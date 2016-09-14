Firefighters forced to take cover when woman fires shots on Bucoda Highway

Thurston County deputies are responding to reports of shots fired at the Skookumchuck Mobile Manor in the 21500 block of the Bucoda Highway Southeast, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch received a request for assistance from firefighters after they reported a "lady with a gun firing" at a home where they had responded to a medical alarm. The firefighters were forced to take cover behind one of their vehicles until law enforcement arrived and escorted them out unharmed, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.
The firefighters were from Fire Districts 12 and 15.
About 3:10 p.m., deputies reported that they had secured a perimeter around the home, but after a half hour of communicating with the woman using a loud speaker, they have been unable to get her to comply with their instructions.
Deputies ask that people avoid the area.
The Olympian will update this story as more information is made available.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
