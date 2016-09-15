$2,500 bail set for woman accused of pointing fake gun at firefighters

A Thurston County judge set bail at $2,500 for Sharon D. Hallman, 68, who is suspected of pointing a replica shotgun at firefighters Wednesday at her south Thurston County home.
Hallman appeared Thursday before Superior Court Judge James Dixon, who found probable cause for one count of third-degree assault. Dixon said firefighters shouldn’t respond to a home to help someone, then be met by someone holding what looks like a shotgun.
During the hearing, both Deputy Prosecutor Brandi Archer and Public Defender Eric Pilon asked that Hallmon undergo a mental health evaluation. Hallman cried throughout much of her court appearance, and at one point shouted, “Who’s the victim?”
“I believe that jail might not be the appropriate place for Miss Hallman,” Pilon said.
Dixon said he didn’t believe Hallman had a full appreciation of what was happening, and ordered a mental health evaluation in addition to setting bail.
Court documents provide the following account of the events leading to her arrest:
Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from Thurston County fire districts 12 and 15 responded to a request for assistance at a home on the 21500 block of Bucoda Highway Southeast. The firefighters reported that a woman had pointed and fired a shotgun at them.
Deputies responded to the home in the Skookumchuck Mobile Manor and were able to get the firefighters to safety.
Firefighters reported that they had responded to Hallman’s mobile home after a life alert alarm went off. They said they had responded to her home the previous day, and she had become combative. They had noticed what appeared to be a shotgun propped against the door — but it wasn’t used then.
When firefighters arrived at the home Wednesday, they found Hallman lying on the floor just inside the door. At first, they couldn’t understand what she was saying. Eventually, she said there wasn’t a fire in her house and shut the door.
The firefighters said they continued to try to communicate with Hallman through the window. She allegedly jumped up, ripped down the blinds, grabbed what appeared to be a shotgun, and pointed it at a firefighter’s face.
The firefighters ran toward the trees, and reported that they heard what sounded like shotgun fire.
Deputies were eventually able to open a door at the back of the home and arrest Hallman about 4 p.m.
They found a replica shotgun on her porch.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
