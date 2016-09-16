Arrest warrants issued in Thurston County home invasion and robbery

A Thurston County judge issued arrest warrants Friday for two suspects in a Sept. 11 home invasion, stabbing and shooting.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for Mateusz S. Rudnik, 27, and Chloe T. Fonatine, 24, according to Lt. Tim Rudloff. Both are suspected of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment. Detectives believe neither Dudnik nor Fontaine has a permanent address, but they have ties to Seattle, Olympia and Portland.
Investigation of a third, unknown suspect continues. He is described as a skinny, white man, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. His age is unknown. During the crime, he reportedly wore a sweatshirt and a white bandanna over his face. He may have been armed with a knife.
The Sheriff’s Office asks the public not to contact these suspects, as they may be armed and dangerous. The public is instead asked to call 911 if they see these suspects or have information about their whereabouts.
The home invasion robbery happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) at a home in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, in unincorporated Thurston County.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that two men who were in the home were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, after two men and one woman allegedly entered the home by force with a gun and knives.
Inside the home, the suspects ordered the victims to the floor and told them not to move, while other suspects rummaged through the house. At some point, the two male victims attempted to resist, which is when they were injured.
One man was shot one time in his abdomen and stabbed multiple times in various areas of his body. The second man was shot one time in his leg.
Amelia Dickson
