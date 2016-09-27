Level 3 sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Anthony M. Degollado, a 26-year-old offender who has registered as transient in Thurston County.
Degollado pleaded guilty on March 11, 2010 in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties. He was sentenced to 30 months in jail. The conviction stems from Degollado, at 18, sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female.
On Oct. 4, 2012, Degollado pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to indecent exposure. He was sentenced to 22 months in jail. That conviction stems from Degollado, at 22, exposing himself to a known 14-year-old male.
Degollado is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have questions or concerns regarding Degollado or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff, and click on ‘Sex Offender Watch,’ or call 360-754-2894.
