Chaplin, Thompson trial postponed again

For the second time in two weeks, the trial of Olympia brothers Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin has been postponed. The trial will now begin on Oct. 31.
The men appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Gary Tabor on Wednesday, and attorneys on both sides of the case asked for a continuance. Since July, the trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 3. But on Friday, Sept. 23, Tabor bumped the case’s start date to Oct. 11.
Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Graham filed a motion Monday for a trial continuance, saying the Oct. 11 trial date would interfere with a previously planned family vacation. Furthermore, the firearms expert who examined the gun involved in the case would be out of the country and unable to testify.
Defense attorneys Sunni Ko, who represents Thompson, and George Trejo, who represents Chaplin, joined his motion.
The case has been pending for more than a year, since the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Chaplin, 22, and Thompson, 24. The brothers are accused of attacking Olympia Officer Ryan Donald with skateboards in the early hours of May 25, 2015, when he was trying to apprehend them after an incident at a nearby supermarket.
The officer shot Thompson and Chaplin, saying that he feared for his life. Donald was cleared of wrongdoing.
Thompson and Chaplin each face two counts of second-degree assault. Chaplin also faces one count of fourth-degree assault.
