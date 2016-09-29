Vehicle theft suspect arrested near Shelton

A man suspected of stealing cars during a test drive has been arrested, according to Shelton police.
Shelton Police had two stolen vehicle reports from people who met a potential buyer after using the phone app Offer Up. The victims met the potential buyer at Safeway in Shelton, gave him their keys, and the vehicle was never returned. No payments were made.
Both victims described the suspect as being an Asian male, 5 feet 5 inches and 200 pounds, with black hair shaved on the side; longer on top pulled into a ponytail.
The suspect, Dai P. Nguyen , 30, was arrested without incident early Sunday morning Sept. 25 by Shelton Police. A tip alerted officials that Nguyen was in a casino near Shelton. Nguyen was booked into the Mason County Jail on charges of two counts of vehicle theft.
Assistance in identifying, locating and arresting Nguyen would not have been possible without the cooperation of Offer Up, Mason Transit Authority, local law enforcement partners and information provided by our community, according to a police department news release.
The stolen vehicles were a black 1998 Honda Civic (WA Plate: ATN6949), and an orange 2004 Mazda Sedan (WA Plate: AZK6773).
The Shelton Police Department said there is a “safe place” to meet with online buyers here at the police department, office, which is covered by surveillance cameras. The address is 525 W. Cota Street; in the gravel lot on the east side of the Civic Center.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call Shelton Police at 360-426-4441. Anyone who sees the stolen vehicles should call 911, and not attempt contact with any suspects.
