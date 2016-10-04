Olympia cat alerts owner about burglars

An Olympia woman’s cat may have contributed to the arrest of two burglary suspects.
A woman called 911 around 8 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to report that her house in the 1000 block of Pear Street Northeast had been burglarized. Two male suspects had entered her home through the garage door, took several items and fled, according to police.
The victim told police she was in her room and had heard a knock at the front door, but was unable to answer it. She said she knew something was wrong in the house when her cat entered the room and was behaving oddly, according to police.
The woman then walked down the hall and found two men rifling through a desk in another room. The men ran away when she screamed, according to police.
Olympia police arrested two male suspects, ages 18 and 19, and booked them into Thurston County Jail. The suspects, who were found nearby on East Bay Drive Northeast, are not being named until they are charged with a crime.
Olympia police are investigating other property crimes in the area and encourage anyone with information to call 360-753-8300.
