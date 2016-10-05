No explosives found at Grand Mound Elementary following bomb threat

No explosives were found Wednesday after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall at Grand Mound Elementary School in Rochester, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Students evacuated the school, and deputies searched for explosives after the note was found. Sgt. Carla Carter said the message was written in marker, likely by a student.
Classes resumed just after noon after the deputies’ search came up empty. The school resource officer for the Rochester School District will conduct an investigation into the threat, Carter said.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments