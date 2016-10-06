Transient level 3 sex offender registers in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is making a public notification regarding 52-year-old level III sex offender, Thomas R. Case, who has registered as a transient in Thurston County.
In December, 1994, Case pleaded guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court to one count of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape. He was sentenced to 102 months confinement. The conviction stems from Case, at 31, abducting and raping an unknown female.
Thomas R. Case is described as a white male, 6 feet and 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any questions or concerns in regards to Case or any other registered sex offender residing in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “Sex Offender Watch”, or call the SOR Unit at 360-754-2894.
