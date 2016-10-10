Woman injured in head-on crash Sunday on Old Highway 99

A woman in her mid-60s was seriously injured Sunday in a head-on collision in south Thurston County.
The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. on Old Highway 99 just west of Tenino. The driver of a Dodge Dakota pickup was attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone during rainy conditions when he crashed head-on into a Nissan pickup, according to Sgt. Carla Carter of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman in the Nissan truck was trapped in the heavily damaged vehicle and had to be extricated. She was flown to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, and her condition is unknown at this time.
“All we know is that she had several broken bones and a fractured pelvis and most likely other injuries,” Carter said.
The driver of the Dakota is a 52-year-old Kelso resident. He will appear today in Thurston County Superior Court where bail and release conditions will be set.
“He just had a scrape on his shoulder,” said Carter, noting that the suspect claimed he had applied the brakes, but they didn’t work.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, Carter said.
This story will be updated later today.
