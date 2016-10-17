Olympia cashier clashes with man in cast over stolen beer

Bail was set at $50,000 for a man accused of stealing beer and assaulting an Olympia gas station clerk.
Shelton resident Michael Anthony Fisher, 37, appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of second-degree robbery. Arraignment was set for Nov. 1.
Court documents give the following account:
Olympia police were dispatched about 1 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) to the Shell station at East Bay Road and State Avenue. A witness told police that a suspect, later identified as Fisher, left the store with an 18-pack of Rainier beer while the cashier yelled at him to stop.
The cashier chased down the suspect and they began hitting each other. The witness told police the suspect kept trying to get up and take the beer and, at one point, the suspect was fighting the cashier by swinging the case of beer at him. The suspect has a cast on his hand and hit the cashier in the face. The cashier tackled the suspect and put him in a chokehold until he stopped fighting.
A police officer located Fisher in a parking garage across the street, where he was carrying a small kennel with a kitten inside. He admitted to taking the beer and said he would have “gotten away” if the cashier had not beaten him up, according to police.
At Monday’s court hearing, Judge James Dixon said Fisher was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2002 and served an 11-year sentence. Fisher has prior criminal convictions in Minnesota, Oregon and California, said Dixon.
