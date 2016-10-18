‘Bored’ Thurston County driver’s wild ride earns him a year in prison

A Thurston County man who led officers on a chase on a 49-mile chase through two counties in July was sentenced Tuesday to one year and aday in prison.
Following his arrest, David B. McNally simply told a Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputy, “I don’t know. I guess I was bored.”
The judge, deputy prosecutor and public defender all said that there wasn’t much justification for McNally’s actions.
“It’s just a really strange case that doesn’t have much explanation,” said Deputy Prosecutor Mark Thompson.
McNally, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, with special allegations. Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon explained that the special allegation is that McNalley endangered people besides himself and law enforcement officers as he sped through Thurston and Pierce counties.
That factor increased McNally’s sentence by about a year, Dixon said.
Following his July 23 arrest, McNally had been charged with three counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, but the state agreed to drop two of the counts as part of a plea deal.
According to court documents, the chase began at about 4:40 p.m., at the intersection of Yelm Highway SE and Henderson Boulevard SE. A Thurston County deputy was waiting at a red light when he heard a car screech to a stop. He saw a light green Mercury Sable parked at the intersection, waiting to turn on to Henderson Boulevard.
The driver, later identified as McNally, made eye contact with the deputy and did a “burn out” onto Henderson Boulevard. The deputy tried to pull McNally over, but McNally sped up. Eventually he traveled at between 40 and 45 mph through a residential neighborhood, prompting people to come outside and see what was happening.
McNally ended up in a dead end, and the deputy attempted to block his exit. But McNally turned around and drove directly at the deputy. He turned at the last second and clipped the patrol vehicle.
He failed to stop at a stop sign, then sped through the intersection of Yelm Highway and Henderson Boulevard at about 80 mph. He then went the wrong way around a roundabout at the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and 14th Avenue SE, and pulled onto northbound Interstate 5.
McNally reached speeds of about 100 mph and weaved in and out of traffic. He pulled off the interstate at the Marvin Road exit, ran a red light, hopped a curb and pulled back onto I-5. He cut across all lanes of traffic, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes and swerve to avoid hitting him.
He drove at between 80 and 90 mph, eventually crossing into Pierce County.
Another deputy located McNally on Johnson Point Road in Thurston County. This deputy tried to pull McNally over, but he sped up and drove recklessly at about 90 mph.
McNally ignored several stop signs, and eventually sped through downtown Olympia, and headed north on East Bay Drive at about 70 mph.
Officers placed spike strips on the road at the intersection of 36th Avenue NE and Libby Road, and McNally braked hard to avoid them. He drove into a ditch, through a cement pillar and into a field.
McNally balled his fists as if preparing for a fight, and a deputy allowed a Sheriff’s Office K9 to climb out of a patrol vehicle.
McNally allowed himself to be handcuffed, and then asked, “What’s the dog’s name?”
When a deputy asked him what he had tried to elude officers, McNally said, “I don’t know, I guess I was bored.”
