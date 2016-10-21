Man found dead in Capitol Forest still unidentified

Investigators haven’t yet identified a man found dead Thursday in Capitol State Forest.
The deceased is a young adult male, but his age and race haven’t been determined. Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is underway, during which the cause and manner of death will likely be determined.
Warnock said he hopes the man will be identified today.
The body was found at 1:30 p.m. Thursday off of Waddell Creek Road Southwest in Capitol State Forest by the entrance to Margaret McKinney campground, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
He was found by a passing motorist, and the case is being investigated as a suspected homicide, said Sgt. Carla Carter.
“It appears he has multiple gunshot wounds,” Carter told The Olympian on Thursday. “We are doing our best to identify him.”
Warnock said the man was likely in the woods for about a day, maybe less.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
