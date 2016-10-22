Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man found dead in Capitol Forest

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead in the Capitol State Forest on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The man was found at about 1:30 p.m. by a woman walking her dog, near the entrance to Margarette McKenney Campground on Waddell Creek Road. The remains were placed there by an unknown person, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Coroner Gary Warnock said Friday morning that the man likely hadn’t been there for more than a day.
He is described as a mixed-race or black man, between the ages of 17 and 25, six feet tall, 170 lbs. He was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, a shirt featuring a cat and the logo “We Shall Overcomb,” and brown pants. A Captain America hat was found nearby.
An autopsy revealed that the man had a condition that places him in the Ohio Valley at some point in his life.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jamie Gallagher at 360-480-1650 or Detective Ben Elkins at 360-701-0000.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
